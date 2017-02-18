Rapper Stormzy says police raid on his home was like being in a movie

Grime star Stormzy has said police breaking down the door to his house was like a scene from a film.

The rapper said he was woken up on Tuesday by Metropolitan Police officers kicking the front door of his west London home down shouting "police, police".

Appearing on Channel 4's Last Leg, Stormzy said: " I was just sleeping and then 'bang, bang, bang' ... you know how it goes."

He added: "I thought I woke up in a movie. Literally banging on the doors, dogs, 'police, police'."

Asked if he thought the incident was racially-motivated, Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, said: " I'm not too sure. I'm new to the area."

The Big For Your Boots rapper initially revealed the news in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

He had written: "Woke up to Feds destroying my front door coz apparently I'm a burglar who burgles his own home. @metpoliceuk need your bank details still."

The Met Police's contact centre replied to the rapper on Twitter, writing: "Hi, if you wish to make a complaint please DM us so we can take some more details. Thanks."

Stormzy also spoke about next week's Brit Awards, when he is up for best breakthrough artist.

Asked if he would mirror Adele's Grammy appearance and snap an award in half if he won, he said: " Adele can do what she likes. I'm not breaking shit, that's mine I'm taking it home."