Damian Lewis 'not fully prepared for negative aspects of fame'

Hollywood star Damian Lewis admitted he does not always deal well with some of the "negative aspects" of fame.

The Wolf Hall and Homeland star said he occasionally has to side-step selfie-hunters in the street when he is out with his family in North London.

The 46-year-old father-of-two, married to Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory, told the Daily Mail Weekend magazine he was not " fully prepared for the negative aspects that come with" being one of the country's best-known performers.

He said: "Do I choose to deal with those negative aspects? Yes, I do.

"Do I always deal with them well? No, I don't.

"Sometimes you're running late, you can be with your kids or you dropped your change, and someone wants a photograph.

"Sometimes you have to say: 'Look, you just have to stop and look at the picture in front of you here. I'm carrying three bags, I've got a dog and two children under 11, and I'm clearly running for a train. So you don't get the photo, I'm so sorry.'

"That's just part of my life now. But it could be worse, I'm not a politician.

"If I was hoping to get someone's vote, I'd have to stop."