Linda Nolan tells Coleen after facelift: 'I'm the younger sister now'

Singer and TV star Linda Nolan revealed the results of a recent facelift live on ITV's Loose Women and joked that she now looks more youthful than her younger sister Coleen Nolan.

Linda, 57, underwent a series of procedures in January while Coleen, 51, was in the Celebrity Big Brother house, having kept her choice to have surgery - and the results - a secret.

Linda, who rose to fame as a member of girl group The Nolans with her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie and Coleen in the 1970s, said she feels "amazing" since going under the knife.

After Coleen saw Linda's transformation, which she described as "fabulous" yet "weird", Linda told her: "I had it on January 11.

"I came on the show just after you went into the Big Brother house. I was frightened you would have tried to talk me out of it."

CBB winner Coleen said she would have encouraged Linda to not have the work done, to which Linda replied: "And I didn't want you to."

She said: "It was for me. I'd thought long and hard about it. And it was amazing."

Linda said she was nervous about coming out to unveil her new appearance over fears about her sister's reaction.

"I had butterflies hoping that Coleen would like it because I know how she feels about plastic surgery," she said.

Admitting that she is the most thrilled about her "neck and jowls", she joked: "I'm definitely the younger sister now!"

During her five-and-a-half hours of surgery, which included a lower face-lift, laser surgery around the eyes and a skin peel, Linda was sedated but was not put under general anaesthetic at the suggestion of her surgeon.

Linda said she has felt a slight bit of pain since the surgery, mostly around her ears.

She said: "My ears were really sore. That's where they put the skin behind and that's where the scars are."

Linda previously said she wanted the surgery after experiencing depression and heartache over the past 10 years following the deaths of her sister Bernie in 2013 and husband of 26 years Brian in 2007.