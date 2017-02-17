Isle Of Wight Festival extends royal invite to Prince Harry

Prince Harry could be joining music-lovers at the Isle Of Wight Festival this summer after organisers invited the royal to the event.

John Giddings, who revived the festival in 2002, has reached out to Harry, offering him the chance to see Canadian rockers Arcade Fire and hip-hop pioneers Run-DMC.

Harry has been a keen fan of music festivals in the past, attending Glastonbury in 2013 alongside ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas where he was said to have partied until 4am in the Shangri-La section.

The same year he was spotted at the Wiltshire-based Womad Festival, and in 2014 he reportedly spent the day at the Secret Garden Party in Cambridgeshire.

Acts performing at this year's event include DJ David Guetta, Sir Rod Stewart, indie-pop group Bastille and singer-songwriter George Ezra.

The Isle Of Wight Festival takes place between June 8 and June 11.