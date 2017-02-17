Celebrity Boat Race line-up to include Ore Oduba and Vernon Kay

Stars such as Ore Oduba, Harry Judd and Vernon Kay are getting ready to stick their oars in as they take part in the inaugural Celebrity Boat Race.

Two teams of television and sports stars will join the fleet of contestants in a new addition to the famous annual Boat Race, which was last year taken over by Cancer Research UK.

Following the rowers' first day of training, Strictly Come Dancing winner Oduba admitted he was a little concerned about getting his feet wet.

"I think this is the kind of group that will find it quite easy to fall into the water," he joked.

"It is a worry, but I've got enough layers, so hopefully if I do go in, I'll be quite buoyant and they'll be able to find us to fish us out."

Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover, also taking part, said: "This is the sport I adore and train really hard for, so to see so many people experiencing it for the first time has been incredible.

"I think Race Day is going to be hilarious. With so many big characters and competitive celebrities in each boat, who knows what will happen."

One of the boats, coached by James Cracknell, will include Sophie Raworth (captain), Andrew Triggs Hodge (vice captain), James Fox, Rebecca Adlington, Vernon Kay, Emma Spruce, Gethin Jones and Oduba, with Zoe Lyons as cox.

The other, coached by Sir Steve Redgrave, will include Dan Walker (captain), Glover (vice captain), Dan Snow, Michelle Ackerley, George Nash, Jodie Kidd, Harry Judd and Mark Watson, with Zoe De Toledo as cox.

In a bid to boost further support for the charity, organisers are also launching social media campaign PullTogether and are encouraging the nation to have a go themselves by taking part in The Great Row.

The event will be broadcast on BBC1 on Sunday, April 2.