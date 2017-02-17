Caroline Flack to demonstrate X Factor on stage in Crazy For You musical

Former X Factor presenter Caroline Flack is to step away from the small screen and onto the stage as she embarks on her theatrical debut in a new production.

Flack, 37, is joining the national tour of the Watermill Theatre's forthcoming production of musical Crazy For You in the role of Irene.

She will appear alongside Olivier-nominated Top Hat star Tom Chambers, who is also known for his work in TV dramas such as Holby City and Waterloo Road.

Sharing the news on her Twitter page, Flack - who won the coveted Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy in 2014 - wrote: " Dusting off my dancing shoes again ... can't wait."

The TV regular is best known for fronting shows such as The Xtra Factor, I'm A Celebrity's companion show and Love Island, as well as the 2015 series of The X Factor along with Olly Murs, but she originally trained in musical theatre.

Chambers' other stage credits include West End shows Private Lives and White Christmas. He, like Flack, is another Strictly champion, having won the BBC talent series in 2008.

The UK tour of Crazy For You, known for its songs I Got Rhythm and Nice Work If You Can Get It, kicks off in Plymouth on August 17 and will visit cities including Bristol, Glasgow, Sheffield and Liverpool on its run, which ends in December.

The romantic comedy, based on the 1930s Gershwin musical Girl Crazy, had its first showing on Broadway in 1992 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical that year.

It arrived a year later in London's West End and remained there for almost three years.