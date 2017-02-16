Nicole Kidman 'was engaged to rock star Lenny Kravitz'

Nicole Kidman appears to have confirmed for the first time that she was once engaged to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

The actress told online magazine The Edit that she still felt affection for the American musician and recently worked with his daughter, Zoe, for upcoming TV series Big Little Lies.

"I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father," she said.

"It's all in the family! I love Lenny, he's a great guy."

The mother-of-four, 49, was rumoured to be engaged to the Fly Away star during their relationship between 2003 and 2005, but she never confirmed this publicly.

She has previously hinted towards plans to tie the knot with an unspecified ex-partner in between her divorce from Tom Cruise and her marriage to Keith Urban.

In 2007 she told E! online magazine: "It just wasn't right. I wasn't ready. We weren't ready."

But while she enjoyed reconnecting with Kravitz's daughter, the Lion star said that repeatedly filming violent scenes for Big Little Lies was both emotionally and physically traumatic.

Revealing how it pushed her to an outburst of her own, she said: "I couldn't sleep and the next morning I got up and went for a run to try and get some of (her character Celeste Wright's) energy out.

"I came back and I'd left my key, I couldn't get in the door... So I got a rock and I threw the rock through the door.

"I'd never done anything like that ... I realised, 'Oh my gosh, that's how much I'm holding all this in, the anger, the pain'."

Launching on Sunday, the HBO series tells the dark tales behind the seemingly perfect lives of three mothers, played by Kidman, Reece Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.