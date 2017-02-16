I had more love affairs than Dot Cotton, says EastEnders' June Brown at 90

EastEnders stalwart June Brown has said she is nothing like her famous character Dot Cotton because she has had "a lot of love affairs" in her own life.

The veteran actress - who has been playing the soap's chain-smoking gossip for more than 30 years - said the pair have little in common, as she discussed her career in a one-off documentary to mark her 90th birthday on February 16.

She said: "In my life, and Dot Cotton certainly wasn't like this, I did have a lot of love affairs."

She continued: "There is not a lot of me in Dot I don't think. She's got a high opinion of herself and I don't think I have."

BBC One's June Brown At 90: A Walford Legend sees Brown discussing her life and career, from her early days in theatre to her famous soap role.

Dot first set foot in Albert Square in 1985, in the soap's 40th episode.

The actress, who recently said that she does not want to retire because stopping working is what "kills you", talks about the impact Dot has had on her life and making the character her own, saying it can be difficult to "go against the writing".

"But I am a great fighter, I'm very much a terrier," she said.

"I try to twist them around a little. I'm very bossy really. I think I can do things better than other people, which is dreadful.

"But they know I'm like that so it's no surprise to them."

The 30-minute special features tributes from many Walford regulars including Danny Dyer, Adam Woodyatt, Gillian Taylforth, Rudolph Walker, Lacey Turner and Natalie Cassidy.

Brown is also reunited with John Altman, who played her troublesome on-screen son Nick Cotton.

June Brown At 90: A Walford Legend airs at 8.30pm on BBC One on Thursday February 16.