Felicity Jones and Riz Ahmed to present awards at Oscars ceremony

Star Wars actress Felicity Jones and her co-star Riz Ahmed have joined the list of awards presenters at this year's Oscars ceremony.

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story cast members will see their film go up for best achievement in sound mixing and in visual effects at the 89th Academy Awards, but will also be attending to take on presenter duties on stage.

Jones was previously a best actress nominee at the 2015 Oscars for her role in The Theory Of Everything and has been announced as one of the golden envelope openers along with one of this year's best actress nominees, Emma Stone, who got her nod for La La Land.

Other stars announced in the latest batch of awards presenters include Amy Adams, Javier Bardem, John Cho, Dwayne Johnson, Leslie Mann, Janelle Monae, David Oyelowo and Charlize Theron.

Last year's Oscar-winning actors - Brie Larson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander - will also appear to announce the results.

Previously announced presenters include Samuel L Jackson, Shirley MacLaine, Gael Garcia Bernal, Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan and Kate McKinnon.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on February 26.