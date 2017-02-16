Death in Paradise fans struggle with new detective

Former Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon stepped into Kris Marshall's shoes as Death In Paradise's new detective tonight, but fans of the series missed the old lead.

Last week, Marshall bowed out of the BBC1 crime series as his character Humphrey decided to stay in London, swapping roles with O'Hanlon's detective Jack Mooney.

But some of the audience struggled to embrace the cast change, complaining that the programme just wasn't the same without Marshall.

Viewer @ThomasMumford tweeted: "#deathinparadise is not the same without Humphrey!", while @itsnicola_1 wrote: "I don't how I feel about this new detective," and @mosleywood added: "So missing Kris Marshall in #deathinparadise ! Not as good !!"

Another fan, @gjanea66, complained: "I'm still really sad #KrisMarshall left #DeathInParadise @HumphreyGoodman was such a good character & defo my favourite detective."

However, it wasn't all bad news for O'Hanlon as some viewers admitted to liking his character more than Marshall's.

Twitter user @Loafer1946 wrote: "Jack Mooney seems to more realistic in the role than Humphrey."

Death In Paradise continues on Thursday on BBC1 at 9pm.