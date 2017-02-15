facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Woman has Noel Edmonds' face tattooed onto leg 'as Valentine's gift to herself'

A besotted Noel Edmonds fan has had the presenter's face tattooed onto her leg.

The woman is a big fan of Noel Edmonds
The woman is a big fan of Noel Edmonds

Angie, from Crewe, went on E4 show Tattoo Fixers, where she said she wanted Edmonds' likeness etched onto her skin as a Valentine's Day gift to herself.

She asked the tattoo wizards to ink Edmonds' face onto her thigh.

"With Deal Or No Deal finishing, I want something that will keep him close to me all the time," said the 47-year-old.

Viewers thought it was hilarious, with some joking that Angie should have had a tattoo of the star's Mr Blobby character too.

One posted on Twitter: "Is this woman totally bonkers? A tattoo of Noel Edmonds on her body? I mean, she is totally bonkers."

Another tweeted: "Watching tattoo fixers on E4. Surely being head over heels in love enough to want a tattoo of Noel Edmonds should put you in looney bin."

"Get a tattoo of Noel Edmonds... why not Mr Blobby too?" said another.