Stars share Valentine's Day photos of loved ones
Mariah Carey, David Beckham and Gigi Hadid were among the stars sharing public declarations of love as they celebrated Valentine's Day.
Carey hopped into a hot tub with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and shared a photograph on Instagram of the pair holding flutes of champagne.
She also posted pictures of her dressed in a bikini top adorned with Hershey's Kisses while reclining in a bath filled with the chocolates.
Beckham shared an old photo of him kissing his wife Victoria along with a tribute to their children Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, saying: " Happy valentines not just to my wife but to the amazing family she has given me ... 3 beautiful boys and an amazing little girl...."
Hadid shared a black and white photo of her kissing her boyfriend and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, captioned "Everyday" along with a heart emoji.
However, Justin Bieber was feeling less lucky in love, posting a video on his Instagram Stories of him saying to the camera: " All I ever wanted was a Valentine. Now I don't even have a Valentine."