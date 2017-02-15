Robbie Williams reunites with Take That for Let It Shine final

Singer Robbie Williams is set to rejoin Take That as the group come together for the final of singing show Let It Shine.

He will join the panel as a guest judge, as well as give a special performance with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

The BBC show's final, which airs on Saturday, February 25, will see three groups of singers battle it out for the opportunity to star in a West End musical based on Take That's biggest hits.

They will each perform twice in front of judges Williams, Barlow, Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp, before a public vote is opened.

Williams, who left Take That in 1995 before briefly rejoining to create the Progress album in 2010, said: "I'm looking forward to being back with Gary, Mark and Howard on Let It Shine and am excited to be a guest judge for the very special final."

Launched early last month, the show has featured a number of guest judges, including Glee star Amber Riley, pop veteran Lulu and, for this weekend's semi-final, singer Ashley Roberts.

Let It Shine returns to BBC One at 6.55pm on Saturday.