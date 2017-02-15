Katherine Heigl shows off baby son on James Corden's show

Knocked Up star Katherine Heigl has introduced her baby son to the world with an appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show.

Barely two months after his birth in December, Heigl brought the baby and husband Josh Kelley with her for some backstage support before the Tuesday night show.

The Sun newspaper shared an image of the family, with a smiling Heigl cradling Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr, taken from footage of them waiting in the studio.

She also shared a picture of herself holding her snoozing eight-week-old on her Instagram account, with the caption: "This kid...just YUM!"

Heigl's Valentine's Day appearance on the popular show came in the lead-up to the launch of her latest series, Doubt, which launched in the US on Wednesday.

After the show she posted a selfie with Corden, writing: " I had tooooooooo much fun doing the @latelateshow, thanks for making me laugh so hard I cried!"

She also marked the occasion with a romantic snap of her and Kelley sharing a Valentine's drink and a kiss, with the caption: "Happy Valentines my Valentine @joshbkelley you're so fine, you're so fine you blow my mind!"