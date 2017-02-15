Ed Sheeran to appear on James Corden's carpool karaoke

Ed Sheeran will be the next singing star to sit in the passenger seat for James Corden's carpool karaoke.

The British singer was photographed in Los Angeles strumming on his guitar seated next to the chat show host in a car rigged with numerous cameras.

He will join the likes of Adele, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez to take part in the segment for Corden's chat show The Late Late Show.

Adele's appearance has been viewed 148 million times on YouTube since it was posted in January 2016.

Lopez's turn on the show has been viewed 57 million times.

The segment has proved so popular it will be turned into a full-length show for Apple Music, with stars including Will Smith, Alicia Keys, John Legend and Ariana Grande taking part.

The first trailer for the show showed Corden will not be in every episode, with another star occasionally taking the wheel.

Sheeran recently returned to the spotlight after a year-long hiatus and has enjoyed a hugely successful comeback.

He has broken a chart record thanks to two of his singles - Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill - sitting at number one and number two on the singles chart for five consecutive weeks.

His new album ÷, the follow-up to 2014 effort x, is set for release on Friday March 3.