Terry Jones reveals he can no longer write at dementia awareness event

Monty Python star Terry Jones has said that he can no longer write as he helped publicise the issue of dementia.

News that the 75-year-old, who directed Monty Python's films Life Of Brian and The Meaning Of Life, had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia was announced last year.

On Tuesday, the writer and director attended an afternoon tea at the Royal Hospital Chelsea to help people living with cancer and dementia.

Jones told the Press Association he was now unable to write.

Nutritionist Jane Clarke, whose clients have included David Beckham and Jamie Oliver, held the event, while Prue Leith, who could become the next Great British Bake Off judge, also attended.

Ms Clarke, whose father suffers from dementia, said: "It's great that Terry was able to come along ... to raise awareness."

She has launched a website, Nourish, to provide support, nutritional information and recipes to help people living with dementia, cancer and other serious illnesses.

Ms Clarke said that loss of appetite, swallowing and chewing difficulties can make eating well a problem.

"We want to really empower families and communities, show people how to support people who are vulnerable in the community and it's through food," she said.

"That is the most beautiful thing you can do."

Food critic Leith said: "Although I have spent an awful lot of my time trying to make sure children's food is better or prisoners' food is better or general hospital patients' food is better, I think the really neglected group are older people and people suffering from dementia, because eating becomes a real problem for them.

"If your hand shakes so much, quite often you can't swallow or chew and most of all you lose appetite and energy for eating."