Prue Leith tipped to replace Mary Berry as Bake Off judge

Television cook Prue Leith is set to replace Mary Berry as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, according to reports.

The former Great British Menu judge will appear alongside Paul Hollywood when the hit show moves to Channel 4 later this year, The Sun reported.

Leith, 76, is reportedly seen as a "like for like" replacement for Berry, who chose to stay with the BBC along with hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

A source told the newspaper: "Both are from similar backgrounds, so hopefully viewers will be accepting and give Prue a chance to win them over.

"Following in Mary's footsteps is a big challenge. But the producers are confident that Prue has all the attributes. In cookery circles she's practically royalty."

The South African-born author, campaigner and restaurateur stepped down as a judge on The Great British Menu in October after 10 years on the programme.

A Channel 4 spokeswoman said they will be announcing the revamped show's line-up "in due course".

Last month Berry, 81, was named best TV judge at the National Television Awards for The Great British Bake Off.