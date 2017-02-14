Lots of love from... Walliams, Murs and Moffatt on Valentine's Day

Comedian David Walliams, pop star Olly Murs and reality TV star Scarlett Moffatt are among the celebrities who have been posting Valentine's Day messages to their fans on social media.

Britain's Got Talent judge Walliams tweeted his followers to offer some tongue-in-cheek thanks for his fan mail.

He wrote: "Happy #ValentinesDay Thank you so much to my millions of fans around the world for all your cards, flowers & erotic drawings."

Walliams also shared a photo of him with his mum, captioned: "Happy #ValentinesDay Mum. x"

Singer Murs appeared not to have any romantic plans for this evening as he tweeted: "Happy Valentine's Day this is me tonight" with a photo of a man swigging from a bottle of vodka, captioned: "Roses are red, violets are blue, vodka costs less than dinner for two."

Gogglebox star Moffatt shared a photo on Instagram of a heart with the words Girl Power and captioned it: "Happy Valentine's Day to all my queens #valentines #valentinesday #love #girl #power"

Chef Jamie Oliver tweeted an old photo of himself and wife Jools with a message wishing her a happy day.

He wrote: "Happy valentines my darling @Jools_oliver_ hope you liked your home made card !! Your the Best have a great day Loadsa love jox x x ........"

Ringo Starr wished his fans a happy Valentine's Day by tweeting: "peace and love on Valentine's Day".

Blue singer Simon Webbe recently got engaged to his girlfriend of 16 months Ayshen Kemal while on holiday in Jamaica and shared some of the love in his life with fans by posting a message on Instagram.

He shared a clip of Blue performing their 2003 hit Bubblin, captioned: "Remember this? #happyvalentines #blue #bubblin #music #concert #show".

Meanwhile, rapper Example posted a funny message to The Chase host Bradley Walsh.

He tweeted: "Happy Valentines Day @BradleyWalsh ... The missus and I love you dearly".