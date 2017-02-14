'Hot felon' Jeremy Meeks makes New York Fashion Week debut

The model best known as the "hot felon" swapped prison corridors for the catwalk as he made his debut at New York Fashion Week.

Jeremy Meeks' mugshot went viral in 2014 after he was arrested for possession of firearms and criminal street gang activity.

The Californian scored a modelling contract before he was released from prison in March 2016 after fans on Facebook praised his high cheekbones, chiselled features and striking blue eyes.

Since then he has been working on his career in front of the camera and appeared on the catwalk at Philipp Plein's fashion show in Manhattan in front of celebrity admirers Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kylie Jenner.

His teardrop face tattoo was clearly visible as he appeared at New York Public Library in a black puffer jacket with a fur hood and shiny black trousers.

Other stars to hit the catwalk at the show included rappers Fetty Wap, Desiigner and Young Thug, musician Pete Wentz and celebrity offspring Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie.

Meeks recently shared the mugshot that made him famous on his own Instagram page, along with a picture of him embracing Carine Roitfeld, former editor-in-chief of French Vogue.