Guns N' Roses booed for Sydney shout-out to fans in Melbourne

American rockers Guns N' Roses have apologised to their Australian fans after shouting "Hello, Sydney!" when they stepped on stage in Melbourne.

The blunder was met with boos from the audience, after the band reportedly arrived late for the show at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Shortly after, the band posted on Twitter: "Melbourne! Accidentally after 30 years McBob made an error, we're truly sorry. Thank you for coming out tonight!"

Guitar technician McBob has been introducing the group on to stages around the world during their latest shows.

The event followed two nights performing in Sydney over the weekend as part of Guns N' Roses' ongoing global tour, Not In This Lifetime.

The tour features Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

Fans have already shown appreciation for the group's public apology on social media.

One follower replied to the post on Twitter with: "One mistake every 30 years... Reasonable."

Another added: "As long as he shouts 'Birmingham!' when you're in London this summer, all is forgiven."