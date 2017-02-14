facebook icon twitter icon
George Michael's ex-partner posts sombre Valentine's Day message

Fadi Fawaz has posted a sombre Valentine's Day message less than two months after the death of his former partner, singer George Michael.

The hairdresser found the body of George Michael at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day last year
In a Twitter post, which he described as a "self-portrait", he shared a photo of a rose held in front of a man's face with the caption: "Unhappy Valentines Dead."

After receiving a number of mixed replies, he posted: "How much we hate each other us human wow no wonder why the world has come to the way we know it today."

He later followed the post with: "I lost respect for humanity just like humanity lost respect for love."

While a number of followers criticised Fawaz's post, @MordenMe replied: "I can imagine how sad this day can be for you.I imagine it's so everyday but some anniversary make it all even worst."

@KirbasRusa added: "Cherısh the good days ... he is still in your heart."