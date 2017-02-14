Caroline Flack returning to Love Island for new series

Presenter Caroline Flack will be back as chief matchmaker in reality TV series Love Island when it returns to screens this summer.

The ITV2 show aims to find the perfect pairings of single contestants, who compete to win the programme as a couple while staying in a luxury villa in the sun.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Flack will also take on a new weekly live studio show, based in the UK, which will give viewers the first chance to see reactions to all of the series developments and interviews with dumped islanders.

The 37-year-old will make regular appearances at the island villa as the contest goes on, delivering shock announcements and surprise twists designed to shake the couples' new relationships.

Popular voiceover artist Iain Stirling is also returning to Love Island to give his commentary on events.

Love Island is currently casting for single contestants looking for love - more information is at http://www.itv.com/loveisland/news/apply-love-island-2017.