Stars who put the world to rights

The 70th EE British Academy Film Awards was a night celebrating the best in the film industry, but also served as another platform for stars to air their political views.

The ceremony's host Stephen Fry kicked off the evening with several remarks about US president Donald Trump and Russia, paving the way for others who used their acceptance speeches to touch upon Brexit and Trump.

Fry, referencing Mr Trump, who recently described Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep as "overrated", said: "I look at row after row of the most overrated people in the audience."

He also joked that the awards were chosen by "the Russians".

Here are some of the political mentions from the Baftas.

Director Ken Loach, on picking up the outstanding British film prize for his bleak benefits film I, Daniel Blake.

"And in the struggle that's coming between the rich and the powerful, the wealthy and the privileged, and the big corporations and the politicians who speak for them, on the one hand, and the rest of us on the other, then film-makers - and we are all film-makers here -the film-makers know which side they are on, and despite the glitz and the glamour of occasions like this, we are with the people."

Leading actress winner Emma Stone on joining together in a "divisive" climate.

La La Land's Justin Hurwitz, collecting the original music Bafta, referencing Fry's earlier joke about "the Russians".

Simon Pegg on Bafta fellowship winner Mel Brooks.

While picking up the documentary prize for US prison film 13th, producer Lisa Nishimura mentioned "walls being built".

"How do we think about our sense of other and otherness, and that sense of otherness, how it can lead us to do to one another, is something that we all must find in ourselves.

"We are in a time of great uncertainty, a time when walls are being built and borders are being closed, so these questions are more important than ever."

Manchester By The Sea's director and original screenplay winner Kenneth Lonergan praised his politically-minded daughter.

My wife insisted that she go. She said there were children at school who were probably frightened and perhaps you could help them.

"She went. She turned 15 two weeks ago. She has been to five protest demonstrations in that time. I am very, very proud of her."

Daniel Mulloy, who won British short film for Home, talked about relations between the UK and the US.

"From my perspective, and I think from all of our perspectives, being British, our heart is love; our soul is compassion; and I think that we need that to be reflected within our governments and we need that to be reflected in our government's policy in relation to how they deal with other countries across the Atlantic; their administrations and not put up with any racism, homophobia, Islamophobia or anything like that.

"So thank you for this. I really appreciate it."

Philip Knatchbull, CEO of Curzon World - which won the outstanding British contribution to cinema - talked about the impact of Brexit on the industry.