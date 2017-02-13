Lulu: Madonna and I recorded the worst Bond theme songs ever

Singer Lulu says that she thinks she and Madonna should be crowned joint winners for the title of worst Bond theme ever recorded.

The Shout star sang The Man With The Golden Gun for 1974's 007 film with the same name and admitted to not thinking much of it, but claimed that Madonna's Die Another Day from 2002 was equally awful.

In a promotional video for Vauxhall Astra, Lulu, while driving around her home town of Glasgow in an Astra, was asked about being one of just a handful of artists to have a Bond theme to their name.

The singer, who announced a new tour on Monday, modestly replied: " Except I think mine was probably the worst one ever. Mine was not a great song."

But when the interviewer asked if she had heard Madonna's offering, she said: "Oh yes, hers was pretty bad. Me and Madonna.

"That's the only time Madonna and I could be together on anything."

Lulu, 68, also shared some of her favourite celebrity encounters in the Great British Legends clips for Vauxhall Motors that celebrate the Astra's 35-year history.

Talking about The Beatles being early fans of hers, she said: "John Lennon and Paul McCartney were on Ready Steady Go! and Cathy McGowan said to them, 'What's your favourite release this week John, what's your favourite Paul?'

"They both looked at each other and said 'We love Lulu's Shout'.

"Can you imagine, 14 years of age and The Beatles are saying that my record's their favourite - even now I'm getting hot thinking about it."

She said she had met Frank Sinatra who had offered to coach her in vocal warm-ups, but that she missed the opportunity out of shyness.

Lulu said: "If I was a pushy kid, and I wish I had been, I would have called him and said, 'You promised me those lessons''.

"But, idiot - not even pushy, I wasn't smart enough."

Lulu spoke about her first meeting with the late David Bowie, who she went on to have a relationship with.

She said: "I first met him in a studio with Iggy Pop and Iggy Pop gave me a filthy look. He just did not want me around."

The singer also told the Daily Mail about not being cool enough for Bowie's crowd: "I was not cool and he was cool, so I was unbelievably flattered.

"He was the cool dude, and I was just not."

She added to the newspaper's Weekend magazine: "Was I looking to marry David Bowie to have children with him? No. That never even entered the frame."

Lulu also spoke about first husband Maurice Gibb, who she was married to from 1969 to 1973.

She said: "The Bee Gees have got to be some of the greatest songwriters.

"When I was married to Maurice, to be in their presence when they were writing, I was getting a masterclass, and I only know that at this point."

Lulu has announced that she will be taking on the biggest tour of her career, which spans 40 dates around the UK, in October and November this year.

Tickets for her All About The Music Tour will go on presale on Wednesday and on general sale on Friday.

Vauxhall's Great British Legends videos, which have also included chats with Harry Enfield and David Haye, are available to view at www.vauxhall.co.uk/greatbritishlegends.