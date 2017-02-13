Hollywood royalty welcomes William and Kate

British royalty joined Hollywood's kings and queens as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Baftas.

Kate wowed in an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown teamed with sparkling chandelier earrings, with her hair swept up.

The royal couple were met by loud cheers at the Royal Albert Hall in London, a short drive from their Kensington Palace home.

William and Kate smiled as they walked up the red carpet past a huge bank of photographers, with the Duchess braving the chilly air in her floral patterned dress.

Movie stars got to their feet as the couple made their way down to their front row seats in the famous venue.

During the glittering ceremony, the Duke presented the fellowship award to comedian Mel Brooks.

The Bafta Fellowship is awarded annually at the event and is the highest accolade bestowed by the academy to an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, television or games.

William has been president of the academy since February 2010, and both he and Kate have supported Bafta's charitable activities by attending events in the charity's learning programme, but this was the first time they attended the awards ceremony together.