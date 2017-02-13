Even chilly British weather cannot force stars to wrap up

Chilly temperatures did not stop the stars turning out in summery flesh-baring gowns at the Baftas.

Fashionistas shivered their way up the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a host of show-stopping dresses - with the Duchess of Cambridge perhaps attracting the most attention in her off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown.

The sun has not always shone on the Baftas and bad weather has forced the stars to squelch and shiver their way up a soggy red carpet in the past.

But while Sunday evening saw the mercury drop to just a few degrees Celsius, there was no need for raincoats or wellies.

The Met Office forecast a cold, cloudy and windy evening for London and South East England, with a patchy frost expected and a minimum temperature of 2C.

Despite the chill in the air, a McQueen-clad Kate chose to walk the red carpet without a shawl or wrap to keep her shoulders and arms warm.

A few years ago a drenched Jennifer Lawrence struggled through the wind and rain.

She was forced to borrow a jacket to keep off the chill as she posed for pictures in weather far removed from what she is used to in Hollywood.

Things got so bad that some of the stars resorted to using disposable hand warmers to keep a bit of feeling in their fingers as they signed autographs.

Things reached a real low in 2002 when torrential rain soaked through the red carpet and turned it into foam.