Baftas winners: The full list
Hollywood musical La La Land beat a host of British films at the EE British Academy Film Awards to emerge as the leader with five wins.
The Damien Chazelle-directed musical, which stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, won best film, best director and leading actress.
Here is a full list of winners:
:: Best film - La La Land
Outstanding British film - I, Daniel Blake
Leading Actor - Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Leading Actress - Emma Stone, La La Land
Supporting Actor - Dev Patel, Lion
Supporting Actress - Viola Davis, Fences
Director - Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Original Screenplay - Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Adapted Screenplay - Lion, Luke Davies
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public) - Tom Holland
Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer - Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Film not in the English language - Son Of Saul
Documentary - 13th
Animated Film - Kubo And The Two Strings
Original Music - La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Cinematography - La La Land, Linus Sandgren
Editing - Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert
Production Design - Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Costume Design - Jackie, Madeline Fontaine
Make up and hair - Florence Foster Jenkins - J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
Sound - Arrival, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
Special visual effects - The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
British short animation - A Love Story, Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
British short film - Home, Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell