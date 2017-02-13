Baftas winners: The full list

Hollywood musical La La Land beat a host of British films at the EE British Academy Film Awards to emerge as the leader with five wins.

The Damien Chazelle-directed musical, which stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, won best film, best director and leading actress.

Here is a full list of winners:

:: Best film - La La Land

Outstanding British film - I, Daniel Blake

Leading Actor - Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Leading Actress - Emma Stone, La La Land

Supporting Actor - Dev Patel, Lion

Supporting Actress - Viola Davis, Fences

Director - Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Original Screenplay - Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Adapted Screenplay - Lion, Luke Davies

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public) - Tom Holland

Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer - Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Film not in the English language - Son Of Saul

Documentary - 13th

Animated Film - Kubo And The Two Strings

Original Music - La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Cinematography - La La Land, Linus Sandgren

Editing - Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert

Production Design - Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Costume Design - Jackie, Madeline Fontaine

Make up and hair - Florence Foster Jenkins - J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

Sound - Arrival, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

Special visual effects - The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

British short animation - A Love Story, Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

British short film - Home, Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell