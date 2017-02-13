Baftas quotes: What the stars said on awards night

Here is a round-up of some of the top quotes from the Baftas:

Baftas host Stephen Fry after getting a kiss from Meryl Streep:

:: Dev Patel, thanking his team as he accepted his supporting actor award:

"To my amazing team who had the insane task of trying to get this Indian dude, this noodle with wonky teeth and a lazy eye and floppy hair work in this really hard industry. To you guys, you are my heroes."

Viola Davis, accepting her supporting actress award:

Justin Hurwitz, winner of the original music award:

Mel Brooks, the recipient of this year's Bafta fellowship award:

Casey Affleck who won the leading actor accolade:

:: Tom Holland, winner of the EE Rising Star Award:

"It's tough voting online. Believe me, I know!"