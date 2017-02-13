Backless, front-less and strapless: daring gowns defy the chill

Strapless gowns and plunging necklines defied bitterly cold weather as stars vied for attention at the Baftas.

The Duchess of Cambridge led the way in an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown, topped off with stunning drop earrings and up-swept hair.

Fences star Viola Davis survived the London chill in a stunning blue strapless frock by her shoulders being rubbed warm by husband Julius Tennon.

Red carpet pro Nicole Kidman was every inch the movie star, barely appearing to shiver as she signed autographs clad in a black, low-cut and backless gown.

Like Kidman, Sophie Turner, of Game of Thrones, defied gravity with a plunging neckline - and a thigh-high split in her skirt.

La La Land's Emma Stone led a metallics trend in a silver dress with the plunging neckline favoured by so many of the stars, teaming the twinkly gown with a pair of matching trousers underneath.

Also in silver, Penelope Cruz delivered classic Hollywood glamour in slinky chainmail, which she wore with shiny heels and a sleek bob.

Among those favouring off-the-shoulder were Arrival actress Amy Adams, who rocked an emerald green sheath with a daring back and Thandie Newton, whose sculpted black gown had embroidered flowers cascading down the back.

Meryl Streep kept it casual in a black trouser suit, softened by lace detailing on the silky black top underneath.

Emily Blunt turned heads in her eye-catching black ruffled skirt and brightly coloured, embroidered bodice.

The actress, who attended the ceremony with her actor husband John Krasinski, added bright blue earrings to highlight the sapphire accents in her frock.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley quite sensibly sported a jacket over her shoulders which matched the red and black dress printed with blue flowers underneath.

Eddie Redmayne brought some old-school Hollywood to the carpet, looking dapper in his white jacket and black bow tie.

His wife Hannah Bagshawe looked equally elegant in her long, floral patterned dress.

Flowers were another theme chosen by Naomie Harris who looked pretty in pink in a frothy net gown, with silk flowers at the waist.