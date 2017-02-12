Smash hit La La Land set to clean up at British film awards

A whimsical Hollywood musical about a struggling actress and a jazz musician is expected to be honoured with a raft of prizes at the British Academy Film Awards.

La La Land, which pairs Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as young dreamers who sing and dance their way around Los Angeles, is the most nominated film with 11 nods.

It has already made Oscar history, tying the record for the most nominations ever with 14, and become the most nominated musical of all time.

It also won a record-breaking seven Golden Globes, every award it was nominated for, and racked up a best actress award for Stone at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The film's success has even extended to the box office, where it has made 227 million US dollars worldwide so far.

Some critics have linked its success in the US with the current political unease and upheaval surrounding the election of President Donald Trump.

It has also performed well in the the UK and took more than £6 million in its first weekend in British cinemas, nearly £5 million more than any other film.

The film also offers the story of a real-life Hollywood dream come true.

The director Damien Chazelle fantasised about making the film for six years and only got it into production after the awards success of his film Whiplash, which earned star JK Simmons an Oscar.

He told the Press Association: "This was a movie we were told no one wanted to see for six years so I feel incredibly privileged and blessed to even be in the conversation at all, especially with the movies this year.

"It's an incredible year for cinema."

Chazelle, 32, added: "This was the dream project all along, I've been asked recently what's your dream project and I think 'Well, this was it'.

"I have to think of a new one because this really seemed an unrealistic dream for a while and it's a movie about dreams and dreamers, so all of that makes this feel all the more rewarding."

La La Land is in UK cinemas now.