Kate and William add royal glamour to glittering Bafta night

British royalty joined Hollywood's kings and queens as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the EE British Academy Film Awards.

Kate wowed in an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown teamed with sparkling chandelier earrings, with her hair swept up.

The royal couple were met by loud cheers at the Royal Albert Hall in London, a short drive away from their Kensington Palace home.

William is to present the fellowship award to comedian Mel Brooks at the glittering ceremony.

The Bafta Fellowship is awarded annually at the ceremony and is the highest accolade bestowed by the academy to an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, television or games.

The duke has been president of the academy since February 2010, and both he and the duchess have supported Bafta's charitable activities by attending events in the charity's learning programme, but this is the first time they have attended the awards ceremony together.

William and Kate smiled as they walked up the red carpet past a huge bank of photographers. The movie stars got to their feet as the royal couple made their way down to their front row seats.