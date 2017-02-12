Full list of Bafta nominations
The full list of Bafta nominations for 2017 includes:
Best film:
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding British Film:
Denial
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
Leading Actor:
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Leading Actress:
Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Supporting Actor:
Dev Patel - Lion
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Supporting Actress:
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Viola Davis - Fences
Director:
I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford
Original Screenplay:
I, Daniel Blake - Paul Laverty
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight - Barry Jenkins
Adapted Screenplay:
Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight
Hidden Figures - Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion - Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public):
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland
:: Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer:
The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass: John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Film not in the English language:
Julieta
Mustang
Son Of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Documentary:
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Animated Film:
Kubo And The Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
:: Original Music:
Arrival - Johann Johannsson
Jackie - Mica Levi
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Lion - Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka
Nocturnal Animals - Abel Korzeniowski
Cinematography:
Hell Or High Water - Giles Nuttgens
La La Land - Linus Sandgren
Lion - Greig Fraser
Nocturnal Animals - Seamus McGarvey
Editing:
Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert
La La Land - Tom Cross
Manchester By The Sea - Jennifer Lame
Nocturnal Animals - Joan Sobel
Production Design:
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land - Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Nocturnal Animals - Shane Valentino, Meg Everist
Costume Design:
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle
Jackie - Madeline Fontaine
La La Land - Mary Zophres
Make up and hair:
Florence Foster Jenkins - J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
Hacksaw Ridge - Shane Thomas
Nocturnal Animals - Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng
Rogue One: A Star Wars History - Nominees tbc
Sound:
Deepwater Horizon - Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp
Hacksaw Ridge - Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright
La La Land - Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson
Special visual effects:
Doctor Strange - Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins
The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
Rogue One: A Star Wars History - Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner
British short animation:
A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
Tough - Jennifer Zheng
British short film:
Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell
Mouth Of Hell - Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson
The Party - Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill
Standby - Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon