The full list of Bafta nominations for 2017 includes:

Best film:

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British Film:

Denial

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

Leading Actor:

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress:

Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Supporting Actor:

Dev Patel - Lion

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Supporting Actress:

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Viola Davis - Fences

Director:

I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Manchester By The Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford

Original Screenplay:

I, Daniel Blake - Paul Laverty

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Manchester By The Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins

Adapted Screenplay:

Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

Hidden Figures - Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

Lion - Luke Davies

Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public):

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland

:: Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer:

The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass: John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Film not in the English language:

Julieta

Mustang

Son Of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Documentary:

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Animated Film:

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

:: Original Music:

Arrival - Johann Johannsson

Jackie - Mica Levi

La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Lion - Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka

Nocturnal Animals - Abel Korzeniowski

Cinematography:

Hell Or High Water - Giles Nuttgens

La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Lion - Greig Fraser

Nocturnal Animals - Seamus McGarvey

Editing:

Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert

La La Land - Tom Cross

Manchester By The Sea - Jennifer Lame

Nocturnal Animals - Joan Sobel

Production Design:

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land - Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

Nocturnal Animals - Shane Valentino, Meg Everist

Costume Design:

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle

Jackie - Madeline Fontaine

La La Land - Mary Zophres

Make up and hair:

Florence Foster Jenkins - J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

Hacksaw Ridge - Shane Thomas

Nocturnal Animals - Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng

Rogue One: A Star Wars History - Nominees tbc

Sound:

Deepwater Horizon - Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp

Hacksaw Ridge - Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright

La La Land - Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson

Special visual effects:

Doctor Strange - Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins

The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

Rogue One: A Star Wars History - Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner

British short animation:

A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

Tough - Jennifer Zheng

British short film:

Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell

Mouth Of Hell - Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson

The Party - Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill

Standby - Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon