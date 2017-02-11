'Take off your hijab' story is fake news, says rapper Drake

Rapper Drake says he has been the victim of a "fake media story" following claims he told a woman to remove her hijab at one of his London concerts.

The Canadian musician responded to rumours on social media after a video emerged in which he was heard telling a fan to take off her scarf.

In a post on Instagram, Drake denied the woman was wearing a hijab and insisted he "would never make a disrespectful comment like that".

He wrote: "I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so to find out that I am being utilised in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me."

The One Dance singer said he had been talking to four women at his concert at the 02 Arena and one of the women was wearing a winter scarf.

"I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans," he added.

"I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one.

"I am proud that my closest friends and fans come from all different religions and races, perhaps whoever made up this story should spend more time learning about other cultures and less time trying to divide us."

Drake is currently on the UK leg of his Boy Meets World tour.

He is nominated for eight Grammys but is reportedly set to miss Sunday's ceremony in Los Angeles.