Maroon 5 star Adam Levine presented with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Singer Adam Levine said he was "one of the luckiest people who's ever lived" as he was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Maroon 5 frontman was joined by his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, and their four-month-old daughter Dusty Rose as he was honoured at the famous landmark in Los Angeles.

The star-studded ceremony was also attended by singer Gwen Stefani and her partner, country star Blake Shelton, Van Halen rocker Sammy Hagar and Levine's Maroon 5 bandmates.

Addressing the crowd gathered on Hollywood Boulevard, Levine said: "I'm not going to downplay this and pretend that it's not the coolest thing ever that this is happening.

"I'm from Los Angeles, California. My band is here. We just had our 23rd anniversary playing music together. We were 14 or 15 when we started this band.

"I was cocky, I thought we'd be successful but this is so f****** nuts.

"This is a surreal, exciting and astonishing moment to be experiencing. It's really incredible.

"I have a daughter. I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived.

"This is one of the most incredible, special days of my life."

Maroon 5 have scored nine top 10 hits in the UK including This Love, She Will Be Loved, Don't Wanna Know and their only one UK number one Payphone.

Their track with Christina Aguilera, Moves Like Jagger, is one of the biggest-selling singles not to reach the top of the UK charts after peaking at number two.

Levine, 37, has also launched a successful TV career as one of the star coaches on the US version of The Voice.

He married Victoria's Secret model Prinsloo in 2014 and the couple's daughter Dusty Rose was born in September 2016.

At the ceremony, Shelton, who is a coach on The Voice alongside Levine, described him as "one of my best friends".

He told the crowd: "Adam and I have been on an incredible journey together. We have both seen some ups and downs.

"I've seen a lot of ups and downs and I've never had a more honest and loyal friend than Adam Levine."

Shelton then joked: "Nobody is more shocked, I mean proud, than I am that's he's going to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame forever."

Hagar hailed Levine as "probably the most unaffected superstar I've ever met.

"It's the most impressive thing to see a man who is dedicated to his wife and child," he said.

"To be a father like that instantly, like here's a father in a can.

"He has a new baby and all of a sudden he's just awesome. He can change a mean diaper ...that's special."

Levine was presented with the 2,601st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.