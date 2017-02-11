JK Rowling and Piers Morgan face off on Twitter after TV row over backing Trump

Piers Morgan and JK Rowling became embroiled in a Twitter row over the Good Morning Britain presenter's support of Donald Trump after he was criticised live on US television.

The Harry Potter author expressed glee at the broadcaster being sworn at by Australian comedian Jim Jefferies during an appearance on panel show Real Time With Bill Maher.

Discussing Mr Trump's attempt to stop people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US, Morgan said it is not a Muslim ban, to which Jefferies responded: "Oh, f*** off. It's a f****** Muslim ban."

Rowling wrote on the social networking site: " Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f*** off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined."

Morgan replied: " This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter."

Rowling said: " Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV?"

Morgan said that "everything I said was factual".

He added, referring to Jefferies: " If you think screaming 'F*** OFF!!!' at me changes that, then you're mistaken."

Rowling then asked Morgan: "W ould you like a couple of hours to mock up some pictures of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate your position?"

"The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost," Morgan wrote in response.

He added: "Would you like me to explain why all your political views keep being defeated at the ballot box?"

Rowling wrote to her 9.55 million Twitter followers: "T he fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to f*** off."

Morgan shared Rowling's post and described it as "p eak foul-mouthed, minor celebrity anti-Trump hysteria at its most deliciously supercilious".

He called the author a "liberal", and said that she is "all for tolerance & free speech, until you refuse to call Trump the new Hitler".

Entering the debate, Star Trek actor George Takei countered Morgan's claim about why he has never read the Harry Potter books, writing: " No, it's because you lack imagination, and small children instinctively fear you. @jk_rowling."

Morgan said: "I'm under attack from a comic who tells rape jokes, Sulu from Star Trek & an author who writes about wizards. What a morning."

Morgan's appearance on Friday night's episode of Real Time saw him angrily rebuked by Jefferies.

The British broadcaster said, over Jefferies's protests: "This is the hysteria I'm talking about; 85% of the world's Muslims are allowed in the country."

Jefferies said: "Oh, f*** off. This is what you do, Piers. You say 'He hasn't done this, he hasn't done that, he's not going to do all these things.'

"Give him a f****** chance mate - Hitler didn't kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it."

He added: "You just like that you won The Apprentice and you have a famous friend."