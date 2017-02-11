Fans' tears as Nigel Havers admits he felt suicidal while cheating on wife

Fans of Nigel Havers were reduced to tears as the actor admitted he felt suicidal while he was being unfaithful to his first wife.

The former Coronation Street star said he was thrown into turmoil after he began an affair with his friend's sister, Polly Williams, while he was still married to his first wife Caro.

Havers went on to marry Williams but said he also sought medical help for the depression he felt.

He told Piers Morgan's Life Stories: "I went into this place, this psychiatric hospital.

"It's odd isn't it, you can get yourself into such a corner. But you know, I only had myself to blame really.

"I couldn't speak any more, I found difficulty speaking to anybody. Not chatting, just speaking about anything."

Asked by Morgan if he ever felt suicidal during the depression he suffered following the relationship difficulties, Havers nodded adding: "(It was either) upsetting Caro, upsetting Polly or not upsetting any of them.

"Of course, that would upset them both probably ... so that (suicide) was in the equation. Very dark moment that isn't it?

"I've never really thought about it, I've never really talked about it. I've never really talked about this with anybody."

Twitter user Angela Thompson said Havers' revelations made her feel emotional, writing: "@piersmorgan really enjoying your interview with #NigelHavers so difficult & emotional. I was moved to tears" while James Gray said: "Well, I didn't expect to be welling up whilst listening to Nigel Havers Life Story. He is a legend"

Stephi King added: "Wow, really touching interview with #NigelHavers #LifeStories. Can see how much he loved the women in his life."

Other fans were delighted with his his honesty, with Carina B saying: "What the world needs is a few more #NigelHavers ... delightful, and very honest ##PiersMorganLifeStories, #charmed", and Claire Woods writing: "Brilliant. Nigel Havers is great. Always loved him. There's a quirkiness about him. Charm, wit, enthusiasm. Just lovely."