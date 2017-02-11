Emily Blunt: I plan ritual shot of tequila before Bafta red carpet

Actress Emily Blunt said she will likely have a ritualistic shot of tequila before gracing the red carpet at the Bafta Awards.

The British star is nominated in the leading actress category for her role in The Girl On The Train, and will be one of the many big names at the annual film awards, held on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall.

Blunt, 33, told The Daily Telegraph that, while she does enjoy attending the major ceremonies now, they used to be a source of "dread".

She said: "I found it hard to wrap my head around the exposure. When you actually really think about it, it's a sort of strange thing to do, to walk down a red carpet with a ridiculously over-the-top-gown.

"So I do tend to look at it as a sort of spectacle, and embrace it as that. I have fun. I get ready, enjoy the dressing-up part.

"And I do a shot of tequila and get in the car."

Blunt said that, following that first dose of alcohol, she will usually continue drinking "so I can get through the night".

Blunt, who found prominence in the industry after starring in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, said she was "quite blown away" by being nominated at the Baftas for The Girl On The Train, an adaptation of Paula Hawkins's best-selling book.

While the film received a lukewarm reception from critics, her role as a stumbling drunk piecing together a mystery was widely praised.

She is up against Amy Adams, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and her Devil Wears Prada co-star Meryl Streep for the accolade.

Blunt said she appreciated being able to tell a story about "a woman's right to be bad".

She said: "The feedback I've had from most women is, 'Oh, thank goodness, we're being represented as women who are flawed and imperfect'."