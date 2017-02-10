TV birthday girl Holly Willoughby celebrates 36th sharing photo of her children

Holly Willoughby celebrated her 36th birthday by sharing a rare photograph of her three children with her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

The presenter of This Morning smiled as she cuddled up in bed with her sons Harry, seven, and Chester, two, and five-year-old daughter Belle in the picture, although their faces were obscured.

Willoughby wrote: "Everything I could possibly ever want on my birthday!!!!"

The TV star's husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, was absent from the intimate family shot, suggesting that he was behind the camera.

Also celebrating Willoughby's birthday was her long-time best friend and fellow TV presenter Fearne Cotton.

Cotton, 35, posted a throwback photograph of the pair of them in bikinis while on holiday together.

The former BBC Radio 1 star wrote: "Happy birthday Dolly @hollywilloughby Here's a photo to remind us of how quickly time flies.

"This feels like another lifetime ago, before kids, eye bags and sleep theft. Have a gorgeous day!"

During Thursday's live broadcast of ITV's This Morning, Willoughby celebrated her birthday early by drinking a shot of chocolate tequila with co-host Phillip Schofield.