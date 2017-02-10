Shaking but not singing - Grammy host Corden tells of pre-show nerves

James Corden says he has been "shaking" and has never felt more nervous as he prepares to host the Grammy Awards.

The British comedian is presenting music's biggest awards show at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Sunday, where Beyonce and Adele will battle it out for top honours.

Speaking before the ceremony, Corden, 38, said: "Oh my God, it's beyond daunting. I'm shaking just sort of thinking about the prospect of doing it.

"I feel more nervous for this than I've ever felt for anything I've ever done before, truly."

The host of the Late, Late Show added: "My show is basically on in the middle of the night where people only really catch it if they wake up and happen to realise they've left the television on.

"This is very different. This is the Grammy Awards, and there are quite a few more people watching it.

"We're really going to try our best to not ruin the whole thing. That's really our jumping off point: don't ruin it."

Corden, who has previously hosted the Brit Awards five times and the Tony Awards, says he will avoid singing at the Grammys despite the success of Carpool Karaoke.

"There are a lot of brilliant singers there," he said.

"No one needs to hear me disrupt such beautiful vocals."

Beyonce leads the way with nine nominations at this year's Grammy Awards, while Adele is up for five gongs including album of the year for 25.

The ceremony takes place on Sunday at 5pm local time (1am Monday GMT).