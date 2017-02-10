Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham expecting first child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have said they are "very happy" to be expecting their first child.

The 29-year-old model announced the news on Instagram by posting a photo of herself showing off her baby bump in a bikini on a beach.

She wrote: "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x."

The photo, which has been liked more than 400,000 times, was taken by 49-year-old actor Statham, she added.

Last summer, Huntington-Whiteley entered the world's highest-paid models list for the first time, above the likes of Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne.

The Plymouth-born model was in a tied fifth position with American model Gigi Hadid in the top 20 list compiled by Forbes.

Her estimated earnings are believed to be nine million dollars (£6.8 million).

She has her own lingerie range, Rosie For Autograph, with Marks and Spencer.

Statham is best known for his roles in various Guy Ritchie films, including Snatch and Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels.

The couple have been together for around six years.