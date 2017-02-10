I tried to play it cool with 1D's Zayn, says Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has said she tried to "play it cool" when she first started dating former One Direction star Zayn Malik.

The 21-year-old, who has appeared on the cover of different Vogue magazines 20 times, has been in a relationship with the singer for a year and a half.

He was previously engaged to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

She has not spoken about how they got together before but told The Ellen DeGeneres Show: " We actually met at a friend's birthday party a few years ago and then he was in New York to come to the Victoria's Secret show last year I think and ended up not coming.

"I was like I'll play it cool. I'll go to the after-party...he wasn't there."

However, the story had a happy ending when she told DeGeneres: "Later that week, we ended up going on our first date.

"We played it cool for like ten minutes and then I was like, 'You're really cute.'

"We connected like really quickly. We have kind of the same sense of humour and started sharing videos."

Hadid recently unveiled her fashion collaboration with designer Tommy Hilfiger at a catwalk show in Los Angeles.