Elbow's Little Fictions lie at top of album charts

Elbow have landed their second number one album as Little Fictions debuts at the top of the charts.

The English band's frontman Guy Garvey said that having people outside of the industry understand their work is the "best part" about making music.

He told OfficialCharts.com: "You always hope that you're going to go up the charts. We've been in the top 10 six times which is not bad, but to be number one is great!

"The lovely thing about it is that people outside of music understand it. This is the best part about it for us."

He added that it makes their parents "proud".

Five of the Brit Award and Mercury Prize-winning band's albums have reached the UK top 10 since the release of their debut record, Asleep In The Back, in 2001.

Little Fictions, Elbow's seventh album and the follow-up to their 2014 chart-topping effort The Take Off And Landing Of Everything, knocked last week's number one, the La La Land movie soundtrack, off the top spot and into second place.

Little Mix's Glory Days has remained at number three on the Official Albums Chart, while Pete Tong's Classic House has fallen two places to number four.

Ed Sheeran's second album X (Multiply) is at number five after enjoying a resurgence in the charts ahead of the release of his third record ÷ (Divide).

Over on the Official Singles Chart, Sheeran has set a new record as his singles Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill have held on to their number one and number two places for the fifth consecutive week.

This has marked the longest time an act has had singles in the top two spots, with Sheeran overtaking previous record-holder Justin Bieber, who enjoyed four weeks at number one and two with his tracks Sorry and Love Yourself in 2015.

Jax Jones and Raye's hit You Don't Know Me and Little Mix's Touch remain in third and fourth respectively, with Rag'n'Bone Man's Human in fifth place.

This week's highest new entry is grime artist Stormzy's track Big For Your Boots, which debuted at number eight.