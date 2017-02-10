Britney Spears thanks fans for support after niece released from hospital

Britney Spears has thanked fans for their support after her niece Maddie was released from hospital after an accident in the grounds of the family home in Louisiana.

The eight-year-old, who is the daughter of her sister Jamie Lynn, travelled home in a helicopter from hospital in New Orleans.

Spears wrote on Instagram: " So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today... it's truly a miracle.

"Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all your love and support this week.

"My family appreciates it more than you will ever know."

Maddie was riding in an all terrain vehicle at home in Kentwood on Sunday when it flipped over into a pond, according to a statement from the family released to E! News.

Earlier this week she shared a photograph of Maddie with the caption: "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece" and yesterday updated fans that the youngster was making progress.

Jamie Lynn also shared the news of her daughter's recovery on social media, posting a picture of her family in a Children's Hospital New Orleans helicopter and wrote: " Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover.

"Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed."