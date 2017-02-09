Gigi Hadid shrugs off Buddha controversy to star at Tommy Hilfiger show

Model Gigi Hadid put recent controversy behind her as she strutted the catwalk at the Tommy Hilfiger show.

The 21-year-old was criticised recently for appearing to squint her eyes while holding up an edible figure of the Buddha.

But on the stage in Los Angeles, all attention was focused on the model's toned torso.

Hadid, who has been dating former One Direction star Zayn Malik, 24, donned a cropped top and black leather trousers on the catwalk.

She later wowed onlookers in a maxi dress at the Venice Beach show.

Lady Gaga - fresh from her performance at the Super Bowl - was among the celebrities on the front row, while singer Fergie performed at the event.

Hadid's sister Bella, 20, also put in an appearance, wearing a red, white and blue maxi dress.

The catwalk show comes after Malik was subjected to a backlash and accused of being uneducated for rallying to the model's defence over the Buddha image.

But the Pillowtalk singer hit back, writing on Twitter: "People's nerve to call me ignorant, when any chance they get I'm a terrorist!! To be a racist goes against my very existence, s o please don't try to educate me."