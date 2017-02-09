Death In Paradise star Kris Marshall bows out of BBC drama

Death In Paradise star Kris Marshall bowed out of the BBC drama series on Thursday night, with his character quitting the Caribbean sunshine for the grey skies of London.

Marshall took over the lead role as DI Humphrey Goodman in 2014 after Ben Miller's DI Richard Poole, who had been the star since the series began in 2011, was killed off at a Cambridge University reunion at the start of the third run.

Father Ted actor Ardal O'Hanlon is the next person to pick up the baton of detective on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint-Marie, after his London-based DI Jack Mooney exchanged jobs with Goodman who chose to stay in the UK with old flame Martha (Sally Bretton).

In an emotional scene at the end of the BBC1 episode, Marshall's character told Bretton's: " There's no point in me being in the Caribbean if you're going to be over here. Where you are is where my paradise is."

He added: "I'd like to stay with you in London forever."

Meanwhile, the recently bereaved DI Mooney and his daughter Siobhan, played by Grace Stone, travelled to Saint-Marie for a holiday and were told when they arrived that they may be staying for longer.

Fans of the series tweeted their sadness at seeing Marshall leave the role.

A Twitter user called @MattDAngeloFans wrote: "I love Kris Marshall in this. Please don't leave. #DeathInParadise."

Another under the name @Catsmith_93 tweeted: "#krismarshall thanks for being fab, we'll miss you! @HumphreyGoodman #deathinparadise."

Some viewers thought that Marshall's exit from the show pointed to him being a contender for the next star of Doctor Who after Peter Capaldi quits the Time Lord character.

One person under the name @IAmJoshua_ tweeted: "Nice send off for Kris Marshall in #DeathInParadise. Reckon he'd make a cracking replacement for Peter Capaldi in #DoctorWho."

Another called @SilveryLioness tweeted: "I find it really coincidental that Kris Marshall leaves #deathinparadise just in time to occupy the TARDIS in #DoctorWho."

O'Hanlon will star in the final two episodes of this series, which continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 9pm.