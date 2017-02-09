Corrie's Helen Flanagan admits she is missing former screen love interest

Actress Helen Flanagan is keen to see her former Coronation Street co-star Ryan Thomas make a comeback to the soap as her love interest.

Flanagan has returned to the ITV serial drama in her role as Rosie Webster after a five-year absence, and Thomas left the show in 2016 after playing Jason Grimshaw for 16 years in order to pursue a career in Hollywood.

During a fan Q&A on Twitter, she said: "I really miss @ryanjamesthomas - Rosie and Jason were such a good match!"

Thomas became a Corrie favourite as a womanising hunk, with storylines tending to revolve around relationships, including a romance with Flanagan's on-screen alter-ego Rosie.

Flanagan, 26, marked her return to the Manchester-based soap on Monday after leaving the show in 2012, becoming a first-time mother in the hiatus.

She had appeared in the soap since she was nine, having joined the cast in 2000.

The actress, who also made a name for herself as a reality star for a stint in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle after her Corrie departure, said she feels Rosie has grown in the five years since leaving Weatherfield to pursue a modelling career in America.

Flanagan told fans: "She's more mature now - it's five years on. When she was younger she was a bit bitchy but she's got a good heart."

She said of her return: "I'm really, really enjoying it. So lovely to be back with my Corrie family - couldn't be enjoying it more!"