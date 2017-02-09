facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Corrie's Helen Flanagan admits she is missing former screen love interest

Actress Helen Flanagan is keen to see her former Coronation Street co-star Ryan Thomas make a comeback to the soap as her love interest.

Helen Flanagan is back on the cobbles
Helen Flanagan is back on the cobbles

Flanagan has returned to the ITV serial drama in her role as Rosie Webster after a five-year absence, and Thomas left the show in 2016 after playing Jason Grimshaw for 16 years in order to pursue a career in Hollywood.

During a fan Q&A on Twitter, she said: "I really miss @ryanjamesthomas - Rosie and Jason were such a good match!"

Thomas became a Corrie favourite as a womanising hunk, with storylines tending to revolve around relationships, including a romance with Flanagan's on-screen alter-ego Rosie.

Flanagan, 26, marked her return to the Manchester-based soap on Monday after leaving the show in 2012, becoming a first-time mother in the hiatus.

She had appeared in the soap since she was nine, having joined the cast in 2000.

The actress, who also made a name for herself as a reality star for a stint in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle after her Corrie departure, said she feels Rosie has grown in the five years since leaving Weatherfield to pursue a modelling career in America.

Flanagan told fans: "She's more mature now - it's five years on. When she was younger she was a bit bitchy but she's got a good heart."

She said of her return: "I'm really, really enjoying it. So lovely to be back with my Corrie family - couldn't be enjoying it more!"