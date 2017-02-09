All BBC television shows to track carbon footprint

All BBC TV programmes are to track their carbon footprint in a bid to make productions more sustainable, the broadcaster has announced.

From April, all programming, from factual and daytime to comedy, drama and entertainment, will have to calculate their environment impact using the "Albert" carbon calculator.

Shows from Casualty to Mastermind and Dragons' Den have already assessed their carbon footprint and taken steps to improve their environmental performance.

Springwatch has reduced carbon emissions by using waste vegetable oil and solar-powered generators to power their base on location at RSPB Minsmere, Suffolk, while Casualty has halved paper use from scripts, saving the equivalent of 90 trees.

The Dragons' Den team uses low energy lighting which keeps temperatures - and the pressure on contestants - down, BBC Breakfast has focused on reducing emissions from transport, and Mastermind has cut travel by conducting online auditions.

The majority of programmes made by BBC Studios and independent production companies calculate their footprint as standard, but it is being made mandatory as part of wider environmental efforts by the broadcaster.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said: "The BBC is an industry leader in sustainable television production, and the Albert scheme has played a large part in that.

"Making the calculator mandatory is a practical way to help production teams reduce their impact on the environment and to embed sustainable production values in all our shows."

The Albert scheme to assess environmental impacts of programmes and promote sustainable working was devised by the BBC, and is managed by the Bafta Albert Consortium backed by major UK broadcasters and production companies.

Calculating a show's footprint can help identify carbon "hot spots" in the production process, and allow them to take steps to cut the impact on the environment.

Shows that reduce their negative environmental impact, boost green behaviour with cast, crew and the supply chain, and promote sustainable production more widely can receive certification.

The BBC's move is backed by trade association Pact, which represents UK independent television and media companies.