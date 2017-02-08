Tom Hiddleston pays tribute to ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift as an 'amazing woman'

Actor Tom Hiddleston has said his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift is an "amazing woman" following their short-lived summer romance last year.

The star of The Night Manager, whose highly-publicised relationship with the American pop star lasted three months, has also denied rumours that theirs was a fake union.

He told GQ Magazine: "Of course it was real."

Hiddleston, 35, said: "Taylor is an amazing woman. She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time."

Swift, 27, and Hiddleston embarked on a relationship shortly after her romance with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris ended in June last year.

The pair were photographed together several times, including at Swift's star-studded Fourth of July party, during which Hiddleston was pictured wearing a vest top that said, 'I (heart) T.S'.

The Bafta-nominated actor said that the shirt was "a joke" and was worn to cover a wound on his back.

He said: "The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back.

"And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I've got this.'

"And we all laughed about it. It was a joke."

Hiddleston said he has to be "s o psychologically strong about not letting other people's interpretations about my life affect my life".

"A relationship exists between two people. We will always know what it was," he said.