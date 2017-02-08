Madonna 'overjoyed' after adopting twin sisters from Malawi

Singer Madonna has confirmed she has adopted twin sisters from Malawi and said she is "overjoyed" to have them as part of her family.

The US pop star, 58, shared a picture of herself and the young girls with her 8.7 million followers on Instagram, the day after it was reported she had completed the adoption process in the African country.

She wrote: " I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.

"I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.

"Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!"

In January, the Like A Virgin hit-maker released a statement contradicting Mlenga Mvula, a judiciary spokesman in Malawi, who was quoted as saying the singer had applied to a judge for permission to adopt two children.

She said "rumours of an adoption process are untrue", and she was in the country to pay a visit to the children's hospital while working with her charitable organisation Raising Malawi.

This is Madonna's third adoption after adopting son David Banda in 2006 and daughter Mercy James in 2009 from Malawi.

She also has a son, Rocco, from her marriage to Guy Ritchie, and a daughter Lourdes, from a previous relationship.