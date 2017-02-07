Star Wars spin-off Rogue One set to dominate Empire Awards

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story looks set to dominate the Three Empire Awards as the sci-fi film has received nine nominations, the most for any film.

The popular standalone Star Wars film's nominations includes nods for its leading star Felicity Jones in the best actress category, and Riz Ahmed for best male newcomer.

Rogue One, the most successful film at the UK box office in 2016 despite its December release, is also up for best film, best director for Gareth Edwards, best sci-fi/fantasy, best costume design, best make-up and hairstyling, best visual effects and best production design.

The second most-nominated film at Empire magazine's annual awards ceremony, based on public votes, is Arrival - with seven nods in total.

Oscars favourite La La Land and superhero comedy Deadpool follow with five nominations each, along with Marvel's Doctor Strange and New Zealand action-comedy film Hunt For The Wilderpeople.

Arrival's Amy Adams will compete with Jones in the best actress category, along with Oscar nominees Natalie Portman (Jackie), Ruth Negga (Loving) and Emma Stone (La La Land).

In the best actor category, Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds will have to fend off competition from Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), as well as Oscar-nominated Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land).

Competing with Rogue One in the best film category are Arrival, La La Land, Deadpool and Hunt For The Wilderpeople.

Ken Loach's Bafta-nominated I, Daniel Blake is up against High Rise, The Girl With All The Gifts, Fantastic Beasts and Eddie The Eagle in the best British film category.

The BBC's Sherlock and The Night Manager will be competing against Game Of Thrones, Stranger Things and Westworld to be crowned best TV series.

Empire's editor-in-chief Terri White said of the nominations: "This year has once again seen the fans out in force to vote for their favourite films in the Three Empire Awards.

"Which is why we are the only awards ceremony in the world to recognise Hunt For The Wilderpeople, Deadpool, Captain America: Civil War and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story alongside La La Land and Arrival!"

The Three Empire Awards winners will be revealed at the ceremony on March 19 at The Roundhouse in Camden, London.